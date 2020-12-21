Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $47.93 on Friday. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $624,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $4,803,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 51.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

