Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) versus BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Head-To-Head Review

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Zafgen has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zafgen and BioDelivery Sciences International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen N/A -51.34% -34.55% BioDelivery Sciences International 10.16% 25.04% 9.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zafgen and BioDelivery Sciences International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen N/A N/A -$45.41 million ($1.07) -0.93 BioDelivery Sciences International $111.39 million 4.12 -$15.31 million $0.10 45.40

BioDelivery Sciences International has higher revenue and earnings than Zafgen. Zafgen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioDelivery Sciences International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Zafgen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Zafgen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zafgen and BioDelivery Sciences International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen 0 1 0 0 2.00 BioDelivery Sciences International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Zafgen currently has a consensus price target of $0.78, indicating a potential downside of 21.21%. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus price target of $8.45, indicating a potential upside of 86.12%. Given BioDelivery Sciences International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioDelivery Sciences International is more favorable than Zafgen.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats Zafgen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders. It also develops ZGN-1258, a MetAP2 inhibitor for treatment of PWS. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies. It offers BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film to treat opioid dependence; and ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film for the management of breakthrough pain in opioid tolerant adult patients with cancer. The company also offers Symproic, a peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain, including patients with chronic pain related to prior cancer or its treatment who do not require frequent opioid dosage escalation. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

