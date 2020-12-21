Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Trading Up 9.9%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) shares were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 541,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 263,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zedge stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Zedge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

