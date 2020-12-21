ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001203 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.