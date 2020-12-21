Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Reaches $192,440.81

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Zilla has a market capitalization of $192,440.81 and approximately $14,551.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zilla

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

