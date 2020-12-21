Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $159,160.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,978 shares of company stock valued at $70,593,469. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $135.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.13.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

