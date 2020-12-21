ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,716.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 108.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 111.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $37,716.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00142394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00764264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00167317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00388109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00116771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072401 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,585,350 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars.

