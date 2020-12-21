Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $185.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.