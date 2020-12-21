ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $51,294.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00146981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.35 or 0.00784278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00172281 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00368613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00117544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00073531 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

