Zuflo Coin (ZFL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,370.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $97,648.85 and $13,370.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00139842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00736598 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00167810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00108922 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com.

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

