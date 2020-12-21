Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Zymeworks worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZYME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $51.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.