Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at $696,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $500,220.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,155 shares of company stock worth $4,123,979. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zynga by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,997 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zynga by 448.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 389,861 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zynga by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,558,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

