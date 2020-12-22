$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. BidaskClub raised Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $918,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $25,667,454.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $27,639,780. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of QTWO traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,507. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

