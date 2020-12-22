-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Aegis raised their price objective on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $300,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 515.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $840,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the third quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.96.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

