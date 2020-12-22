$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Radware also reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDWR. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,873. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 382,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 441.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 162,062 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth $2,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 106.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 82,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 80,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

