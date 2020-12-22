$0.32 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.44. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

KAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

