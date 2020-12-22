$0.45 EPS Expected for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

