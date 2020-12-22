$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,059,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,894,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2,197.8% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,672,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 2,556,012 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,093,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after buying an additional 147,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 560,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI remained flat at $$14.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.98. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

