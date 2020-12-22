$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $942.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.