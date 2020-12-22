$0.98 EPS Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

PWR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.13. 1,091,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $73.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

