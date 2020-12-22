$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUS. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,593 shares of company stock worth $3,927,868. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 130,358 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 94.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

