$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

