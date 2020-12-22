12,895 Shares in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.