13,664 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

