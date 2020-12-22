$140.73 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to announce $140.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.60 million and the highest is $142.67 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $123.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $536.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $538.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $605.45 million, with estimates ranging from $597.80 million to $616.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.61 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.