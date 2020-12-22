$195.10 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report sales of $195.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $193.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $771.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $774.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $829.75 million, with estimates ranging from $818.10 million to $836.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

