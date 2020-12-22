$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAH. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.