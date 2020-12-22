$212.10 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post sales of $212.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $223.19 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $185.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $833.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $844.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $978.02 million, with estimates ranging from $966.50 million to $989.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NESR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 69,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,497. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $824.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 653,905 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Boston Partners grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

