22,556 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,556 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of InMode as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of InMode by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at $9,045,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised InMode from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

InMode stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

