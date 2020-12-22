$3.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $3.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the lowest is $3.62. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $2.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.02 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $11.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Third Security LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

