30,228 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 15.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 222,095 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth $7,125,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 14.5% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 18.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Finally, Scepter Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth $2,375,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TUP shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

