$324.88 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce sales of $324.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.34 million and the highest is $373.22 million. Azul posted sales of $790.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 118.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of AZUL opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Azul by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 146,354 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Azul by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

