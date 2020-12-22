32,673 Shares in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. AC Immune SA has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACIU. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

