3,400 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 75.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

