3,561 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $40,088,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,536,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 60.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 127,089 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.85.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $270.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.47 and a beta of 1.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.