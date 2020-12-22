4,502 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 122.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after buying an additional 47,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.92. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $178.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.52.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

