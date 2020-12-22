49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 20,550 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.14 million and a P/E ratio of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

About 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.