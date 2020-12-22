6,803 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.99.

NYSE:A opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

