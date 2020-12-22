7,147 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Apple comprises 0.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

