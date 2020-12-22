8,371 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after buying an additional 9,300,683 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $135,396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after buying an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,938,000 after buying an additional 2,486,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,116.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,113,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 1,939,784 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.