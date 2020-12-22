9,560 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 241,703 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.