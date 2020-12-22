AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $109.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

