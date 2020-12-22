Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,973 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,930,000 after purchasing an additional 73,145 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,929,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after purchasing an additional 756,387 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,528 shares of company stock worth $10,073,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.