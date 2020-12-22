Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $278.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.75.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $261.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.85. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.