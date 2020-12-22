Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading 8.7% Higher

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.68 and last traded at $54.02. 406,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 369,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. Analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

