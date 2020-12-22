AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

