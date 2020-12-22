ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ADT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.37.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 349,167 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,998 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 241,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

