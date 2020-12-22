ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

ADTN opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $712.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ADTRAN by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

