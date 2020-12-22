Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s share price rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 729,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 830,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

AERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

