African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.18. African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 129,553 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.79 target price on shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get African Gold Group Inc. (AGG.V) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

About African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Inc. (AGG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group Inc. (AGG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.